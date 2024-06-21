Aberdeen 'quite far' on with transfer plans - Thelin

Jimmy Thelin left Elfsborg in Sweden to join Aberdeen [Getty Images]

Jimmy Thelin says Aberdeen are "quite far" advanced with transfer plans, having already recruited goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov, defender Gavin Molloy and forward Peter Ambrose.

Thelin took charge at the start of June, having left Elfsborg, and the players return for pre-season on Monday.

"I think we are quite far," he told RedTV.

"Of course, we have a picture already, we're already signing some players, we have some parts to think about.

"Maybe someone will leave, someone will come into the squad, but we're going to start working with the players who are here. They're going to have the focus and then the rest will really show itself in the future.

"You can feel when a player is giving everything. That's the starting point for me. You create the good things on the training pitch every day."