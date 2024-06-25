Aberdeen 'must be patient' with Thelin, says Burrows

Aberdeen "need to be prepared to be patient" with new manager Jimmy Thelin, says chief executive Alan Burrows.

The Swede is the Dons' sixth first-team boss in just over three years following the exits of Derek McInnes, Stephen Glass, Jim Goodwin, Barry Robson and Neil Warnock.

But Burrows has insisted the Pittodrie board will persist with Thelin, who left Elfsborg to take the role at Pittodrie this summer.

"This will mean this is a building process," Burrows said. "Jimmy's demonstrated this at his previous clubs.

"That might take a period of time to get going. What I've told Aberdeen fans I've met is this isn't going to be something short term.

"Cleary we want to see progress, but this needs to be an appointment we get behind because Jimmy has proven at his previous clubs, given time and support, he can drive success."