Aberdeen and Montrose show fighting spirit

Montrose and Aberdeen picked up the most points from losing positions in the SWPL last season.

Both sides secured their safety in the top flight having both finished in the bottom half of the table.

The Dons won 13 points from losing positions while Montrose came from behind to pick up 16 points.

They were the only bottom-six sides to pick up more than 10 points when trailing and won more than any of the top-six teams.

Title winners Celtic took five points from losing positions while Rangers picked up 10.