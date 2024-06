Aberdeen may have to pay £500,000 for McCrorie - gossip

[BBC Sport]

Robby McCrorie has turned down a new contract at Rangers and a transfer request has been on the table since January from the 26-year-old goalkeeper, who is already attracting interest from Aberdeen. (Record)

Rangers will demand at least £500,000 plus add-ons to sell McCrorie in the current transfer window. (Record)

Read Wednesday's Scottish gossip