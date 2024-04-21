Aberdeen can take 'huge amount' from semi-final

Aberdeen can be proud of their Scottish Cup semi-final display despite their late heartbreak, says former Dons defender Willie Miller.

Peter Leven's side hit the front at Hampden, before twice scoring last-gasp levellers to send the game to penalties.

"What Aberdeen gave to the semi-final was immense, MIller said on Sportsound.

They looked down and out in the second half, but they found something else. Peter Leven can be more than proud even in defeat.

"Celtic obviously will be delighted to get into another final, but Aberdeen can take a huge amount out of this game, believe me."