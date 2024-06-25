Aberdeen 'fully prepared' to take Rangers to tribunal over Barron

Aberdeen are "fully prepared to go to a tribunal" to settle a compensation package with Rangers for midfielder Connor Barron.

Last week, the 21-year-old Dons academy product joined the Ibrox club on a four-year deal after the expiration of his contract at Pittodrie.

"Both clubs are mandated to find a solution," Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows said.

"They have to make counter proposals, if there’s no agreement then it goes to the SPFL.

"That’s the part of the process that’s ongoing now. If that can't be agreed, we're fully prepared to go to a tribunal.

"It's our job to get the best value and that applies to Connor Barron. We've had experience with these before."

On potential interest in Bojan Miovski, Burrows confirmed there have been no bids for the Dons striker but the cub are "realistic" about what could come.

Burrows also stated there have been no offers for Luis 'Duk' Lopes, who is reportedly keen to leave.