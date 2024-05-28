Aberdeen falls one game short of state third-place game

May 27—Aberdeen finished one game short of the 2A State Softball Tournament third/fourth-place game on Saturday at Carlon Park in Selah.

2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

First Round

No. 3 Aberdeen, No. 14 Enumclaw 1

Aberdeen opened its 2A State Tournament with a 2-1 win over No. 14 Enumclaw on Friday in Selah.

Locked in a pitcher's dual between Aberdeen senior Annika Hollingsworth and the Hornets' Alyssa Harris, the Bobcats (19-6 overall) broke the scoreless tie when sophomore catcher Alyssa Yakovich belted a two-run home run deep over the center-field wall for a 2-0 lead.

Hollingsworth allowed a run in the top of the seventh on a Harris fielder's choice ground out before striking out Kaylie Plyler to end the game.

Hollingsworth allowed just two hits in the game and struck out 12. At one point the Bobcats right-hander retired 13 Hornets in a row.

Enumclaw 000 000 1 — 1 2 1

Aberdeen 000 020 x — 2 2 0

WP: Hollingsworth (7 IP, R, ER, 2H, 12K). LP: Harris (6 IP, 2R, ER, 2H, 10K).

Leading hitters: Enumclaw — Flaherty (1-3, 2B, R); Elder (1-2); Harris (0-3, RBI). Aberdeen — A. Yakovich (1-2, HR, R, 2RBI); Mainio (1-2).

Quarterfinals

No. 6 Tumwater 11, No. 3 Aberdeen 0

Aberdeen saw its hopes of a state championship dashed by a familiar league foe.

In the fifth meeting of the season between the two teams, Aberdeen (19-7) lost to Tumwater 11-0 in a six-inning state quarterfinal matchup on Friday.

In their fifth meeting of the season and second of the postseason, Tumwater broke a scoreless tie when Marissa LaPraim hit a three-run home run in the top of the fourth inning.

The Thunderbirds added four in the fifth and four more in the sixth — with home runs in each inning — to take an 11-0 lead.

The Bobcats offense managed just one hit — a Scotlyn Lecomte two-out double in the bottom of the second — against Tumwater starting pitcher Ella Ferguson.

Lilly Camp took the loss, allowing three earned runs on two hits and two walks with three strikeouts in four innings pitched.

Annika Hollingsworth pitched two innings of relief, allowing eight earned runs on eight hits and a walk with three strikeouts in two innings pitched.

Tumwater 000 344 — 11 10 0

Aberdeen 000 000 — 0 1 2

WP: Ferguson (6 IP, 0R, H, 9K). LP: Camp (4 IP, 3R, 3ER, 2H, 2BB, 3K).

Leading hitters: Tumwater — Hasse (2-4, 2 HR, 2R, 4RBI); Paull (2-3, HR, R, 3RBI); LaPraim (2-3, 2R); Ferguson (1-4, 2B, R, 2RBI); Fields (1-4, 2B, R, 2RBI); Stevens (1-3, R). Aberdeen — Lecomte (1-2).

Consolation Second Round

No. 3 Aberdeen 12, No. 8 Olympic 2

Aberdeen took control early and never looked back in a 12-2 five-inning victory over No. 8 Olympic on Friday.

The Bobcats (20-7) scored six runs in the top of the first capped by a three-run home run off the bat of sophomore Rylee Hendrickson.

Aberdeen's offense added four more runs in the top of the second, taking a 10-0 lead on a three-run home run by outfielder Scotlyn Lecomte.

The Bobcats had 10 hits in the game — four for extra bases — and were led by Hendrickson, who went 3-for-3 in the game.

Hollingsworth allowed two runs on four hits and a walk with 11 strikeouts to pick up the win.

Aberdeen 642 00 — 12 10 0

Olympic 020 00 — 2 4 2

WP: Hollingsworth (5 IP, 2R, 2ER, 4H, BB, 11K). LP: Brown (4 IP, 12R, 7ER, 10H, 3BB).

Leading hitters: Aberdeen — Hendrickson (3-3, HR, 2R, 3RBI); Hollingsworth (2-3, RBI); L. Yakovich (1-3, 2B, 2R); A. Yakovich (1-3, R, 2RBI); Lecomte (1-3, HR, R, 4RBI); Braaten (1-2, 2B, R).

Consolation Third Round

No. 3 Aberdeen 11, No. 5 W.F. West 1

In their second meeting of the tournament against a league rival, Aberdeen hammered W.F. West 11-1 to end the Bearcats season on Saturday.

Aberdeen (21-7) got off to a hot start by scoring five runs in the first on doubles by sisters Laynie and Alyssa Yakovich and a Shyanna Patrick RBI single, driving in two runs.

An Alyssa Yakovich single drove in a run in the second and the Bobcats took a 8-1 lead after Scotlyn Lecomte belted a two-run home run to center field in the fifth.

A two-run double off the bat of Lilly Camp put Aberdeen up 10-1 in the sixth and was followed by a Lecomte RBI single to put the game into 10-run rule territory.

Annika Hollingsworth worked around a leadoff single to strike out the side in the sixth to end the game.

Five Bobcats had two hits in the game, led by Lecomte who drove in three runs.

Aberdeen 510 023 — 11 12 1

W.F. West 000 100 — 1 2 1

WP: Hollingsworth (6 IP, R, ER, 2H, 2BB, 10K). LP: Tobin (1.1 IP, 6R, 6ER, 5H, 2BB, K).

Leading hitters: Aberdeen — Lecomte (2-4, HR, R, 3RBI); Hollingsworth (2-2, 2B); L. Yakovich (2-4, 2B, 2R, RBI); A. Yakovich (2-4, 2B, 3RBI); Camp (2-3, 2B, 2R, 2RBI); Patrick (1-4, 2RBI). WFW — Myers (1-3, HR, R, RBI); Froschauer (1-3).

Consolation Semifinals

No. 4 Port Angeles 6, No. 3 Aberdeen 2

Playing in its fifth game in two days, Aberdeen saw its season come to an end with a 6-2 loss to No. 4 Port Angeles in the consolation semifinals on Saturday.

The Bobcats (21-8) fell behind 6-0 after Roughriders outfielder Ava-Anne Sheahan hit a two-run home run in the second and a grand slam in the third off Aberdeen pitcher Lilly Camp, accounting for all of Port Angeles' offense.

Aberdeen scored a pair of runs in the fifth on RBI singles by short stop Zoe Vessey and catcher Alyssa Yakovich to make it a 6-2 game.

The Bobcats had the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but failed to push any runs across as Alyssa Yakovich hit into a fielder's choice ground out and Camp followed with a line out at first to end the game, and Aberdeen's season.

Camp took the loss, allowing six runs — two earned — on five hits with 12 strikeouts in seven innings pitched.

Port Angeles 024 000 0 — 6 5 4

Aberdeen 000 020 0 — 2 4 1

WP: Reid (4.1 IP, 2R, 0ER, 3H, BB, 3K). LP: Camp (7 IP, 6R, 2ER, 5H, 12K).

Leading hitters: Port Angeles — Sheahan (2-3, 2 HR, 2R, 6RBI); Rognlien (1-3, 2R); Lexie Smith (1-3, 2B); Lindsay Smith (1-3). Aberdeen — A. Yakovich (1-4, RBI); Vessey (1-3, R, RBI); Hollingsworth (1-3); L. Yakovich (1-4).