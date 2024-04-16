Advertisement

Aberdeen end season with County visit

BBC

Aberdeen will end their Scottish Premiership season with a trip to Dingwall to face fellow relegation play-off contenders Ross County.

The Dons kick off their bottom-six fixtures with home games against Motherwell and St Johnstone, before travelling to Hibs and Livingston.

Aberdeen's post-split fixtures (All times BST)

  • Motherwell (H) - Saturday, 27 April 15:00

  • St Johnstone (H) - Saturday, 4 May 15:00

  • Hibernian (A) - Sunday, 12 May 15:00

  • Livingston (H) - Wednesday, 15 May 19:45

  • Ross County (A) - Sunday, 19 May 15:00