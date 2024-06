[Getty Images]

Aberdeen will head to Portugal in early July for a week of "intense warm weather training" as part of their pre-season preparation.

Jimmy Thelin's side will play an unspecified number of games behind closed doors during their time in the Algarve, before the season starts on 13 July.

The Dons will also play against Peterhead on 10 July in a testimonial game for former Aberdeen player Ryan Strachan.