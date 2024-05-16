Aberdeen 5-1 Livingston: Key stats

Livingston have scored in their last five games in the Scottish Premiership, their longest run since netting in eight in a row from 29 January 2022 to 6 March 2022.

Aberdeen have won 12 points from losing positions in the Premiership this season, only Motherwell (19) and Rangers (17) have recovered more.

Junior Hoilett has assisted six goals this season (two in this game), more than any other Aberdeen player in the league.

Aberdeen have won after conceding the opening goal in the Premiership for the first time since 20 December 2023 against Livingston (eight games without a win).