Advertisement

Aberdeen 5-1 Livingston: Key stats

BBC
·1 min read

  • Livingston have scored in their last five games in the Scottish Premiership, their longest run since netting in eight in a row from 29 January 2022 to 6 March 2022.

  • Aberdeen have won 12 points from losing positions in the Premiership this season, only Motherwell (19) and Rangers (17) have recovered more.

  • Junior Hoilett has assisted six goals this season (two in this game), more than any other Aberdeen player in the league.

  • Aberdeen have won after conceding the opening goal in the Premiership for the first time since 20 December 2023 against Livingston (eight games without a win).

  • Aberdeen have won their last four games in the top flight, their last longer winning streak was from 25 February 2023 to 23 April 2023, a run of seven games.

An image detailing how to follow your Premier League team on BBC Sport: "On the app? Tap the bell icon to get news about your club sent to you. Signed in on a browser? Hit 'Follow' to stay up to date.
[BBC]