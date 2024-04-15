Aberdeen 3-2 Hamilton Accies: What the managers said

Aberdeen manager Clinton Lancaster

"It was an eventful game, we made it hard work for ourselves.

"In fairness to Hamilton, when you're a team in that position and fighting for every point, it is never going to be easy and we couldn't take for granted that we would beat them.

"In the first half, going in at 2-1 down they probably deserved the lead but we responded really well.

"I think there were spells in the game where we played some really good football and I was confident we would get the winner.

"Fair play to Hamilton because it certainly wasn't an easy game."

Hamilton Accies manager Robert Watson

"I thought the game was very even across the 90 minutes and probably could have gone either way.

"If you were a neutral, it swung both ways. I am really proud of the team, I asked them to play on the front foot and I couldn't have asked much more of them.

"They played like it mattered and that's how we need to approach the next set of games."