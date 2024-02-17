Aberdeen 2-2 Hibernian: Neil Warnock still waiting for first win after draw

Neil Warnock's wait for a league win as Aberdeen manager continued after Hibernian came from behind to share the points at Pittodrie.

Just like they did midweek, Aberdeen trailed early on when Martin Boyle made the most of a poor clearance from Kelle Roos to round the keeper and score after 13 minutes.

But once again, they responded. Nicky Devlin converted a rebound from a David Marshall save before Jamie McGrath's close-range toe-poke put Aberdeen ahead for the first time.

Hibs hit back, though, with Emiliano Marcondes' leveller awarded following a VAR intervention after being initially ruled out for offside.

Warnock told BBC Scotland that his side won't get top six "until we get clean sheets" and that "the two goals today could have both been prevented".

After Motherwell's loss at Hearts, both sides move up a place in the table, with Aberdeen now seventh and Hibs one place further back.

After Aberdeen's midweek heroics, Warnock cut a furious figure on the sidelines after his side shipped another soft early goal.

Roos cleared up the pitch and it took one header towards Myziane Maolida to put Hibs two-on-two. The new striker slipped in Boyle on the right, who rounded Ross and slotted home.

Two minutes later, Aberdeen were level. A looped ball behind found Miovski, whose first-time volley was well saved initally. However, Devlin slid in ahead of the Hibs defence to equalise.

Aberdeen looked more likely to get the next goal. Jack MacKenzie forced David Marshall into a good save before the Hibs keeper had to come out quickly to close down Miovski with the striker clear through.

They would go closer still. Miovski cut the ball back to Leighton Clarkson, who stabbed at goal, but the midfielder was leaning back and could only clip the crossbar.

It was the 55th minute when they first edged ahead, thanks to some comedic defending from the visitors. Will Fish couldn't get the ball out of his feet as he tried to clear, allowing McGrath to steal the ball and poke home from close range.

There was more drama to come as Marshall chinned Miovski in an aerial battle for the ball. No foul, said referee David Munro, and VAR David Dickinson. Corner given.

Warnock said the challenge was akin to "manslaughter. Bojan heads the ball, David poleaxes him. If that's anywhere on the pitch, it's a booking. I'm bewildered at that."

Dickinson did get involved when Hibs had a goal ruled out for offside. Jordan Obita flicked over the top for Joe Newell, who beat Devlin to the ball and cut back for Marcondes to score.

The flag went up straight away but after a few minutes, the goal was given.

Miovski did have a chance to win it. A brilliant ball from MacKenzie found the hitman at the back post, but he hooked his shot straight at sub keeper Jojo Wollacott.

Player of the match - Jack MacKenzie (Aberdeen)

Mixed emotions for master and apprentice - analysis

Nick Montgomery was 17 when Neil Warnock gave him his Sheffield United debut. The plot seemed to be written, but neither would be happy with the final ending.

Both sides tried to play nice football - open and positive. MacKenzie and Devlin got forward for Aberdeen. Lewis Millar and Obita did the same for Hibs. Both front threes looked menacing and found success.

But neither side showed the edge needed to strike the fatal blow.

As a result, they both remain five points adrift from the top six and that is ultimately the prize that both need.

What they said

Hibernian manager Nick Montgomery: "It was a real competitive game, two teams fighting for three points and they did that right until the end.

"There's a handball in the first half that we don't get given, which is unfortunate. We've had so many penalties against us for things nowhere near as blatant as that. They were lucky to get away with that."

What's next?

Hibs host Dundee next Saturday, while Aberdeen visit Kilmarnock on the same day (both 15:00 GMT).