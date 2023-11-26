Aberdeen 1-1 Rangers: Visitors fail to close gap at top despite Tavernier's late penalty

Bojan Miovski's 11th goal of the season had Aberdeen one up until second-half stoppage time

Rangers failed to capitalise on Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic's dropped points as they had to rely on James Tavernier's stoppage-time penalty to rescue a late draw at Aberdeen.

In a dress rehearsal of next month's Viaplay Cup final, the visitors travelled north nine points adrift of top spot but with two games to spare, knowing that a victory would reduce the deficit to six on Celtic, who were held at home by Motherwell on Saturday.

However, Rangers struggled to deal with the hosts' direct approach in the first half, which brought the first goal as Ester Sokler's simple flick from a punt forward sent Bojan Miovski clean through to emphatically dispatch his 11th strike of the season.

That came just minutes after Sokler had burst through a similar gap in Rangers' high line, but the Slovenian was denied by the boot of Jack Butland, who got low to deny a Jamie McGrath effort later in an electric first half.

Miovski's opener woke up Clement's men in an attacking sense, with Danilo having a pair of near-post attempts saved by Kelle Roos either side of the break before the Aberdeen goalkeeper reacted superbly to Leon Balogun's close-range header.

The Ibrox club ramped up the pressure in the final quarter of the game, smashing the crossbar twice in as many minutes as a stunning Tom Lawrence strike was quickly followed by a Balogun header.

But it looked like a goal would never come until Stefan Gartenmann's daft shirt pull on Connor Goldson resulted in a spot-kick being awarded after a VAR review.

Rangers captain Tavernier converted by burying straight down the middle to extend manager Philippe Clement's unbeaten start to eight games, but the Ibrox boss will know that this is an opportunity missed against an Aberdeen side who remain ninth.