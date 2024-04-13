Aberdeen 0-0 Dundee: What the manager said

Dundee manager Tony Docherty tells BBC Sportsound: "Enormously proud of the group of players. It speaks volumes of that group. I'm lucky, the way they work every day, the conscientious nature of how they apply themselves. They got their reward today.

"It's a good feeling to achieve that as the newly-promoted club. There were 17 of these players making their Premiership debut, 11 are under 21. For them to put the shoulder to the wheel all season, they deserve every plaudit coming their way.

"It's a big achievement, but it's for other people to judge. I've had great support from my staff, they work so hard every day. The support from John Nelms and Gordon has been fantastic as well.

"I had a great deal of satisfaction when that final whistle went. All I said at the start of the season was I wanted to be competitive in every match. We've been that and more."