Aberdeen 0-0 Dundee: What the manager said

Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven tells BBC Sportsound: "The biggest game of two halves I've ever seen. Started really well, on the front foot. But I turned round to the bench and said 'we need to score when we're on top here'.

"Really happy with the first half, just needed to score. They went after in the second half, we couldn't get out and needed more composure. Really disappointed with the second half.

"We should be up there in the top six, challenging for Europe. We're hurting right now, but it's a good clean sheet. If you can't win, don't lose it.

[On whether he knows what his future is] "Not yet. That will be clearer early next week. I've said if they need me, I'll step up. I've loved my time here. We'll have that discussion."