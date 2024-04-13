Aberdeen 0-0 Dundee: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

Aberdeen got a glimpse of what could have been for so much of this season in the first half.

That's because Duk was back to his old self. He got three Dundee players booked as he pushed, shoved, and danced his way through the defence.

But no one else was on his wave length. Maybe that's because of his much-reduced role this season, as he's struggled with inconsistency and selection issues.

He sums Aberdeen up at the moment. A clearly impressive footballer, who looked good for 45 minutes and went missing for another 45. The end of the season can't come quick enough.