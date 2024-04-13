Aberdeen 0-0 Dundee: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

It's never easy for Dundee fans. Last week they were 2-0 up and cruising before losing in injury time. This week, for the majority of this game, their top-six dreams effectively lay in tatters. Their emotions must be all over the place.

Ultimately, despite all the points dropped, despite all the bad press around the Dens Park pitch, they've made it to the promised land of the top six for the first time since 2015.

Amadou Bakayoko lacked composure up top, but was presented with plenty of opportunities by the usual suspects - Scott Tiffoney, Lyall Cameron and Luke McCowan.

There is still a lot of work to do next season if they're to repeat the feat. The league this season has been poor, the job should be harder. Tony Docherty will need to recruit extremely well.