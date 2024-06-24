Abell hundred leads Somerset reply against Notts

Tom Abell's century came in just his third Championship innings of the season [Getty Images]

Vitality County Championship D1, Trent Bridge (day two)

Nottinghamshire 360: Stone 83, Haynes 55; Aldridge 5-94, Pretorius 4-96

Somerset 293-4: Abell 105*, Lammonby 87

Somerset (4 pts) trail Notts (4 pts) by 67 runs with six wickets standing

Match scorecard

A century from Tom Abell led a strong Somerset response on day two of the County Championship match at Trent Bridge, where the visitors closed on 293-4 in reply to the hosts' 360 all out as they bid to keep pace with leaders Surrey and Essex at the top of the Division One table.

It is a first hundred for the 30-year-old since he relinquished the Somerset captaincy after struggling for form last year, although he missed the start of the current campaign through injury and this is only his second match in the Championship.

He finished on 105 not out, with Somerset trailing by 67 runs, having shared a 157-run third-wicket partnership with Tom Lammonby (87), adding a further unbroken stand of 67 with James Rew before the close.

At the start of the day, Nottinghamshire had extended their first innings by nine overs from 326-8 overnight, picking up a third batting point before Somerset's bowlers could get the last two wickets.

Seamers Migael Pretorius (4-96) and Kasey Aldridge (5-95) finished the job with figures that reflected their fine contributions on day one.

Nottinghamshire fast bowler Olly Stone, the principal architect of a recovery from 190-7 on day one, fell just before the 350 was reached, edging Pretorius to second slip for 83.

It was an innings warmly acknowledged by the home crowd, who saw him make 90 against Lancashire last month after beginning the season with a first-class average of 15.38.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network