Abe Lucas will not play vs Rams

The Seattle Seahawks are going into a touch divisional rematch against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Unfortunately, it seems like they will be without one of their stalwarts on the offensive line.

Right tackle Abe Lucas has been out of action since a Week 1 injury (against the Rams of all teams) but has been back to practice this week. Despite being limited at practice, and carrying a QUESTIONABLE designation for Los Angeles, it appears we’ll have to wait at least another week for his return.

Pete Carroll on Abe Lucas. Lucas won’t play this week. pic.twitter.com/TnPWmq068G — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 17, 2023

The lack of Lucas is not a great sign for a Seahawks offensive line that will once again have to defend against Aaron Donald. In 17 career games against Seattle, Donald has recorded 15.5 sacks of Seahawks quarterbacks.

When Lucas (and Charles Cross) went down for the count in Week 1, the Rams defense had their way with Seattle. The Seahawks were held to 13 points and shutout entirely in the second half, as the offense had only 12 total yards.

The patchwork offensive line has held up mostly well over the last ten weeks, but have struggled as of late. Facing Donald will not be an easy task to overcome.

