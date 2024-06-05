Abdull agrees return to Hull FC from Hull KR

Jordan Abdull will rejoin Hull FC next season [Getty Images]

Jordan Abdull will cross the city and rejoin first club Hull FC at the end of his loan spell at Catalans Dragons.

The 28-year-old Hull KR half-back was surprisingly sent on loan to the French club this summer and was expected to stay there on a permanent deal.

But Catalans confirmed they would not take up the option to sign Abdull and he will go back to the Airlie Birds, where he made 54 appearances from 2014 to 2018.

Hull FC have had a torrid season, sitting second-bottom of Super League after just one win in 13 games.

The club is hoping for an upturn in fortunes with club owner Adam Pearson promising fresh investment next season, with Leigh Leopards star John Asiata also set to join.

Abdull said he wants to end his career with his first club, telling the club website: "The club are recruiting the right sort of players, the right sort of off-field staff, the right sort of coaches.

"That screams out to me that there is an ambition to get back into a strong position and I have a huge determination to be a part of that process."

Hull director of rugby Richie Myler said that "securing one of the competition’s most exciting and dangerous English play-makers is significant for us as a club".