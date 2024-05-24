Abdulai gets Scotland U21 call after new Swans deal

[Getty Images]

Swansea City midfielder Azeem Abdulai has been named in the Scotland Under-21 squad to face Turkey and Austria in friendlies next month.

Swansea announced last week they had taken up an option to extend Abdulai's contract by 12 months, meaning he is tied to the Welsh club until the summer of 2026.

Abdulai, 21, made seven substitute appearances in the Championship last season and started three cup matches.

The Scotland youngsters travel to Istanbul to play Turkey on Monday, June 3 before facing Austria in Vienna on Friday June 7.