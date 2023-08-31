Abdul Fatawu: Leicester City sign Sporting Lisbon winger on loan

Abdul Fatawu has won 14 caps for Ghana and also appeared in the Champions League and Europa League

Leicester have signed Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu on a season-long loan from Sporting Lisbon.

The 19-year-old has been capped 14 time and came off the bench in Ghana's final group stage game against Uruguay at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Fatawu joined Lisbon from Ghanaian side Dreams in 2022 and featured in their 1-1 Champions League draw at Tottenham.

"I'm so happy. This is an amazing moment for me, I'm happy to be here," he told the club website.

Fatawu, who is Leicester's eighth summer signing, added: "For me, from looking at Leicester and how I felt about the coach, here is the best place for me.

"This was the best moment for me to join Leicester. I chose them because I think they can grow me and help me mature. The coach told me about the plans he has for me and how he wants me to play - how he wants to help me in my football."

Fatawu helped Ghana lift the Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations in 2021, where he was named player of the tournament.

He also faced Arsenal last season as Sporting knocked the Gunners out of the Europa League in the last 16.