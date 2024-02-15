Abdul Carter switching positions in Penn State’s defense in 2024

Spring practices are underway in Happy Valley, so a new football season is approaching. Earlier today, Penn State fans got wind that the school updated its 2024 roster, which included position changes for a few players.

No position change was more notable than All-Big Ten linebacker Abdul Carter switching to defensive end. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound junior had a solid finish last season, tallying 4.5 sacks, including 3.5 in November. Carter owns 11.5 sacks through his two college seasons, and ever since he dawned the No. 11 Penn State jersey, he has been compared to Micah Parsons.

A similar plan was often discussed before Parsons’ last season at Penn State to get him more pass-rushing opportunities, but that never fully materialized.

This time around, it looks as though James Franklin and Tom Allen are looking to maximize their best defensive player’s ability to disrupt opposing offensives. With the switch to defensive end, Carter can form a potentially potent pairing with former five-star recruit Dani Dennis-Sutton and help replace the productivity lost from Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac.

Penn State will now have to replace Carter’s spot at linebacker, but that might be taken care of with another position change. Former safety Tyrece Mills is now listed as a linebacker on the team’s roster and could replace the roles of either NFL draft-bound Curtis Jacobs or Carter.

Like with Micah Parsons a few years ago, no matter Abdul Carter’s position, he will be a disrupter. Watching an entire season of Carter at the defensive end and how this change can make the Penn State defense more dynamic will be exciting.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire