Abdul Carter injury: Penn State LB leaves Peach Bowl vs. Ole Miss with lower leg injury

Penn State may have to play the remainder of its Peach Bowl matchup against Ole Miss on Saturday without one of its best defensive players.

Star linebacker Abdul Carter has his lower leg rolled up on by an opposing offensive lineman late in the second quarter, forcing him to leave the game. ESPN cameras showed Carter trying to run back to the sideline after going down, but he was unable to get to a full stride without limping (though he did walk off the field on his own power).

Carter was not on the field when Ole Miss came on for its next possession. He returned for the Rebels' first drive of the second half, though he was moving gingerly.

REQUIRED READING: The longest Penn State football play of 2023: How did it happen in the Peach Bowl?

The Philadelphia native played a critical role for a stout Penn State defense that held opponents to just 11.4 points per game in the regular season, the third-best mark among 133 FBS teams.

A first-team all-Big Ten selection, Carter finished the regular season with 46 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, four pass break-ups, one interception and one forced fumble. He had three tackles and a pass break-up against Ole Miss Saturday before going down.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Abdul Carter injury: Penn State LB leaves Peach Bowl vs. Ole Miss