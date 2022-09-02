Abdul Carter ejected for targeting on his first career play at Penn State

The collegiate debut of linebacker Abdul Carter lasted exactly one play on Thursday night against Purdue. The four-star linebacker from Penn State’s Class of 2022 was ejected for targeting following a video replay review in the Big Ten opener after Carter hit a defenseless Purdue player going for a loose football.

That is quite a tough way to make your college debut. By the rule of the game, it is targeting as the play was dead on an incomplete pass.

But FOX rules analyst Mike Periera wasn’t thrilled about the way the targeting rule was managed, directing blame for the lack of ability to use some common sense on interpreting and regulating the targeting rule in college football.

College football is officially back when targeting rules are being debated. Welcome back, college football.

To their credit, Purdue eventually moved down the field to score a go-ahead touchdown on the drive following the personal foul penalty on Carter. By rule, Carter was ejected for the remainder of the season opener, but he will be eligible to return to the field next week when Penn State hosts Ohio.

