Abdul Carter, Dani Dennis-Sutton land in USA TODAY 2025 mock NFL draft

The 2024 NFL draft saw plenty of Penn State players get their names called at the podium. A total of eight Penn State players had their NFL dreams realized by being drafted in this year’s draft, including two first-round picks with Olu Fashanu and Chop Robinson. Now, looking ahead to the 2025 NFL draft, two more Penn State players could be looking like potential first-round draft picks.

USA TODAY Sports writer Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz published his 2025 way-too-early mock draft and included two Penn State players in his first mock draft. Abdul Carter, who is making a move from linebacker to defensive end this season, is the first Nittany Lion on his mock draft. Carter lands at no. 22 on this mock draft, going to the Atlanta Falcons.

“Carter could follow Micah Parsons and Chop Robinson in becoming Penn State’s next explosive first-round defender,” Middlehurst-Schwartz says. “He has the chance to go considerably higher than this if his move this year from linebacker to a full-time defensive end role is fruitful, but he’s currently facing a misdemeanor assault charge in an alleged incident with a tow truck driver.”

The other Penn State player on the mock draft is defensive lineman Dani Dennis-Sutton, who just gets in at pick no. 32 to the San Francisco 49ers.

“At 6-5 and 270 pounds, Dennis-Sutton puts together an impressive set of athletic tools for highly respected 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek to bring along,” Middlehurst-Schwartz says. “He also would give San Francisco someone who could be a long-term fixture opposite Nick Bosa.”

That would certainly be a heck of a duo on the defensive line for the 49ers, who already have a couple of Penn State players on the roster, including last year’s addition of safety Ji’Ayir Brown.

Of course, a lot can change from now until next year’s draft gets started. Kalen King was projected to be a likely first-round pick a year ago as well, and he slid to one of the last few picks in the 2024 draft. But, if Carter and Dennis-Sutton fulfill these expectations of being first-round picks, it looks like Penn State’s defense will be in for a pretty big year.

