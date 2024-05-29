Abdi Mohamed finds a home with NM United

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Abdi Mohamed doesn’t have to worry about whether he will have a team to play with the entire season. New Mexico United took a load off the talented defender’s mind Tuesday, announcing his signing for the remainder of the 2024 USL Championship season.

Mohamed originally signed a 25-day contract with United earlier this month. He has played every minute with the team since and has exceeded the expectations of the organization. Mohamed has recorded eight chances, created in five appearances while winning 4 of 4 tackles, 16 of 22 duels, and 5 of 7 aerial duels while recording two interceptions and 17 recoveries.

“I believe in myself,” said Mohamed. “I trusted the work that I put in this offseason and I was playing with a chip on my shoulder. I think a lot of teams didn’t take me serious this offseason and for me, I just wanted to prove that every single game day. So, I’m just looking ahead and taking it one game at a time.”

New Mexico United is at the top of the table in the USL Championship Western Division. They return to the pitch on the road at Monterrey Bay FC on Saturday. The match has a 5 pm mountain start time.

