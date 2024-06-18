Abdella withdraws from Race Across America

Jun. 17—Due to health concerns, Meridian cyclist Ed Abdella officially withdrew from the grueling Race Across America early Saturday morning. The high school history teacher is believed to be the first Mississippian to attempt the more than 3,000-mile race, which started in Oceanside, California, on June 11.

According to a post shared on the Facebook page Race for Hope 2024, Abdella's racing team pulled him off the bike due to breathing issues and needing to seek consultation with a medical professional. This stop, along with recommended rest, caused too much of a delay to be made up in the race. Solo riders have through June 23 to reach the finish line in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

More than 600 miles into the race, Abdella had been riding across the Navajo Nation Reservation when he experienced the breathing problems.

Besides a personal goal to participate in RAAM, Abdella also was using the race as a way to raise money for Hope Village for Children.

"We are extremely proud and grateful of Edward Abdella and his efforts," Casey Culpepper, director of development for Hope Village, said in a news release Monday morning. "His dedication to this race and this cause was truly inspiring. Although he will not be finishing the Race Across America, Ed's incredible journey and perseverance have and will continue to make a difference."

In the statement, Abdella said he was glad for the opportunity to bring awareness to Hope Village and its mission.

"This race would not have been possible without the support of Meridian sponsors," he said. I am thankful and grateful I was able to take on this endeavor and raise awareness for Hope Village for Children."

Abdella's Race for Hope 2024 fundraising campaign is continuing in spirit through Monday, June 24. Donations are being accepted and can be made by texting "race2024" to 243725 or by visiting the Hope Village website at hopevillagems.org and clicking on the "Race Across America for Hope 2024" tab.

