Abdelkader fined, not suspended, for spearing Mayfield below the belt A quick turnaround with the decision stemming from Tuesday's game.

The NHL decided what to do about Justin Abdelkader‘s Tuesday infraction, and whether you agree with the decision or not, they didn’t take long to make that choice.

The Department of Player Safety handed Abdelkader a $5K fine for spearing Scott Mayfield of the New York Islanders. That infraction took place during Tuesday’s 6-3 win for the Red Wings, so that’s about as quick a turnaround as you can ask for (Abdelkader will not be suspended).

Update: Video has been added above this post’s headline.

As you may notice from this post’s main image from Getty, there is some photographic evidence of the moment, and it’s one of many accounts that indicate that the spear connected below the belt.

Here’s a personal favorite description: