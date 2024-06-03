ABC4 partners with Royal Riot Podcast to bring complete Real Salt Lake and Utah Royals coverage

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Soccer fans have a new way of getting the most comprehensive coverage of Real Salt Lake and the Utah Royals.

ABC4.com has teamed up with the Royal Riot Podcast – a fan-made podcast that has elevated coverage for Utah’s soccer teams with team access and twice weekly episodes covering the latest from Real Salt Lake and the Utah Royals.

The partnership will help bring Utah soccer fans exclusive interviews with RSL and Royal players, coaches, general managers as well as content creators for other teams to provide a unique and exciting insight into the beautiful game.

You can find all of Royal Riot Podcast’s episodes and future written works in one place, by clicking here.

The Royal Riot Podcast officially started two years ago with a team of two. It has since grown to a full team of nine with dedicated and passionate hosts to cover both Utah’s professional soccer teams with full-length episodes.

Hayden Nielsen, one of the podcast’s founders, told ABC4.com that the team has two fully credentialed members who attend training sessions and are in the press box on game days. Their mission is to bring RSL and Royals fans a closer connection to the teams they love.

“If you come to us with a topic or a question, it will be talked about on the next episode,” said Nielsen, adding the team has not forgotten where they come from

Meet the Team

Real Salt Lake

The Real Salt Lake crew for Royal Riot Podcast consists of Hayden Nielsen, Eldy “LD” Arambula, Mattey Casey and Jimmy Polanco.

Nielsen described himself as a lifelong Real Salt Lake fan but overall a big Utah fan. The podcast has been a passion project that he works on outside of his day job and family life. Nielsen said he is new father of a baby that just turned one recently.

Both Arambula and Casey are RSL fans who live away from the Beehive State. Casey lives in the St. Louis area and frequents midwest soccer games in a Real Salt Lake jersey. Meanwhile, Arambula lives in Miami where he just graduated with PhD in physical therapy.

Polanco may not appear on the podcast but he is the Royal Riot Podcasts’ “man on the ground.” Nielsen explained that Polanco is fully credentialed and attends RSL training and games as a member of the media. Nielsen said Polanco has an excellent relationship with the players, including getting star winger Andres Gomez to do a dance celebration following a goal against the Colorado Rapids.

Utah Royals FC

The Utah Royals FC podcast crew is made up of Stockton Mair, Maggie Lastayo, Sean Moran and Brooke Minnoch.

Mair, one of the Royal Riot Podcast’s founders, is described as the “biggest Royals fan.” Nielsen told ABC4.com that Mair put $1,000 into the team without knowing that money would contribute to a season ticket membership. He did it just to support the team.

Lastayo is the “voice of the Royals.” Nielsen said she is the lead voice for the Royals side of the podcast and makes up the graphics for the team to use. Meanwhile, Moran acts not only as a podcast host but as a fully credentialed media member who attends all of the Utah Royals’ home games in the press box.

Minnoch is described as the “biggest National Women’s Soccer League fan.” She has a massive collection of jerseys and cards and provides unmatched insight into the premier women’s soccer league in the United States. Nielsen said while she may not speak as often, fans will learn a lot about the sport and teams when she does.

Finally, new to the Royal Riot Podcast is Carson Lantz. Lantz will be working to provide written coverage on ABC4.com for the Royal Riot Podcast on both the Real Salt Lake and Utah Royal sides.

