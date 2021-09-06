ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Leah Pezzetti
Heat lingers into this week with one more day of a mountain Heat Advisory and Beach Hazards Statement.
Heat lingers into this week with one more day of a mountain Heat Advisory and Beach Hazards Statement.
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, especially at the Tour Championship.
ESPN releases updated college football power rankings
What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 1
Tennessee defeats Ohio State to open season.
The Giants are on pace to break the franchise record for home runs. But clearly, theycan bunt with the best of 'em, too.
Even if it's not a shocking loss to an FCS school (ahem, Michigan football), nonconference stunners can bring misery sweeping through the Big Ten.
The Giants' second straight bullpen game was a smashing success.
"Kawhi is there an hour and a half before practice, he’s there an hour and a half after practice… he need half the day to get his s*** together."
Europe left the Inverness Club here with a record advantage after the first day of the Solheim Cup - but they also went to their beds with a grievance. If Catriona Matthew’s team end up losing by a point then prepare for this rules row to escalate still further.
On Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked whether he has spoken to Patriots coach Bill Belichick about free-agent quarterback Cam Newton. Jones, in a roundabout way, said that Newton can be evaluated without speaking to Belichick. As one source with extensive experience evaluating NFL personnel explained it, the current issue with Cam is his [more]
There was some good and some bad tonight for Notre Dame
McIlroy was having dinner in the same restaurant at the player’s hotel and he poked his head into the room where they were meeting.
Leylah Fernandez demonstrated that her upset of defending champion Naomi Osaka at the U.S. Open was certainly no fluke by beating another past title winner at Flushing Meadows.
A rules incident benefited the Americans in afternoon fourballs, but it was a situation that neither team wish had happened.
That's back-to-back MVPs for Johnson.
It was an honest mistake.
Former Philadelphia 76ers big man Theo Ratliff discusses the offensive struggles of All-Star Ben Simmons.
In a remarkable finish, Daniel Vogelbach came off the bench to hit a game-winning grand slam for the Brewers in the bottom of the ninth.
The Blue Gold staff gives their instant reaction to Notre Dame's season opener against Florida State.
DETROIT (AP) The Detroit Pistons acquired veteran center DeAndre Jordan in a multiplayer trade with the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. The Pistons also received four second-round picks and cash considerations from the Nets in exchange for forward Sekou Doumbouya and center Jahlil Okafor. The 33-year-old Jordan signed a free-agent deal with Brooklyn on July 6, 2019, part of a big summer for the Nets that also included Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joining the team.