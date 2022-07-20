Abby Steiner races into 200-meter finals at World Track and Field Championships

Abby Steiner is heading to the World Track & Field Championships finals.

The former Dublin Coffman High School and Kentucky graduate finished second in the third semifinal heat, finishing in 22.15 to earn a trip to the finals.

Steiner was the eighth qualifier for the 200-meter final where five runners qualified with times under 22 seconds, including Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson, who won in 21.68.

The 200-meter final will run Thursday night and will be simulcast on USA Ne

Steiner won her heat of the women's 200-meter dash in 22.26 for an automatic bid into the semifinal Monday, coming into the race as the American women's indoor record holder after winning the U.S. Outdoor Championship in 21.77 seconds, making her the second-fastest woman in the world over that distance this year.

Steiner signed with PUMA ahead of her appearance at the World Track & Field Championships after earning four NCAA titles at Kentucky.

Finals bound 😎@its_tamara_ and @abbysteiner1 get it done in the 200m semifinals! Clark wins her heat in 21.95, beating reigning world champion Dina Asher-Smith, and Steiner clocks 22.15 to finish second in hers.



The finals go down Thursday evening.#WCHOregon22 pic.twitter.com/M2jv9CNSYZ — TrackTown USA (@TrackTownUSA) July 20, 2022

The 15-time All-American is the American collegiate, Southeastern Conference and Kentucky record holder in the indoor 200-meters, along with holding collegiate, SEC and Kentucky records in the outdoor 200-meter dash and 300-meters.

At Coffman, Steiner won four consecutive state outdoor titles in the 200 and state titles in the 100 in her final three seasons of high school.

Steiner was also a district Player of the Year on the soccer field, helping lead Coffman to a Division 1 state runner-up finish in 2014.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Abby Steiner competing in 200-meter finals at World Championships