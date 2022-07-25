Abby Steiner helps United States to gold in 4x400-meter relay

Abby Steiner had one more gold medal to get before she left the World Athletics Championship in Eugene, Oregon.

After 56 races, Steiner filled in for Dalilah Muhammad in the 4x400-meter relay and helped the United States to another first-place finish, recording the fastest time ever run on U.S. soil with a 3:17.79, nearly three seconds ahead of second-place Jamaica.

Muhammad suffered an injury during warmups, moving Steiner into the second leg of the relay, which was the same leg she ran in the gold medal-winning 4x100-meter relay earlier in the World Athletics Championships.

And Steiner didn't miss a beat, taking the front quickly after securing the handoff from Talitha Diggs, taking and holding the lead ahead of Jamaica throughout her 400.

The Kentucky graduate finished the second leg in 47.8 seconds, handing it off to Britton Wilson before Sydney McLaughlin secured the first-place finish at the anchor spot.

Sunday night's race capped off what proved to be an incredibly busy slate for the Coffman graduate.

Steiner first finished fifth in the 200-meter dash final, coming in as the American, collegiate, Southeastern Conference and Kentucky record-holder in the event, winning at the U.S. Outdoor Championships in 21.77 seconds.

While she didn't medal in her individual race, Steiner helped the United States add to its total in the 4x100-meter relay, winning gold with Melissa Jefferson, Jenna Prandini and Twanisha Terry with a time of 41.14 seconds, upsetting Shericka Jackson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and the rest of the heavily favored Jamaica team by .04 seconds.

The 22-year-old ran the second leg of the 100-meter relay against Jamaican three-time Olympic gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah, with Steiner edging out her Jamaican counterpart by 0.24 seconds.

Prior to arriving at the World Athletics Championships, Steiner signed with PUMA, coming off a college career in which she earned 15 All-American honors and four NCAA titles in four years.

Steiner has participated in 57 races this season.

Team USA secured 33 medals in the World Athletics Championships, 14 of which were gold.

