Former UCLA standouts and current U.S. Women's National Team members Abby Dahlkemper and Sam Mewis discuss how their time in Westwood and competing the Pac-12 helped their development as soccer players. Both Dahlkemper and Mewis, who played together on UCLA's 2013 NCAA Championship team, are making their first Women's World Cup appearances this summer in France.

