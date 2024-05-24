Abbott stars as Hampshire skittle Surrey for 127

Hampshire's Kyle Abbott celebrates taking the wicket of Surrey's Jordan Clark [PA Media]

Vitality County Championship Division One, Utilita Bowl (day one)

Surrey 127: Burns 33; K Abbott 5-25, Dawson 3-21

Hampshire 102-1: Albert 34*, Gubbins 27*

Hampshire (3 pts) trail Surrey (0 pts) by 25 runs

Match scorecard

Kyle Abbott became Utilita Bowl’s leading wicket-taker as Hampshire showed a chink in champions Surrey’s quest for a third straight County Championship crown.

Abbott overtook Dimi Mascarenhas’ 186 wickets at the ground as his predatory post-lunch spell of 5-25 put him on 188 home wickets.

The South African’s efforts were supplemented by Liam Dawson’s 3-21 as Surrey were rolled for 127.

To add to Surrey’s woes, wicketkeeper Ben Foakes did not keep wicket due to a back spasm, as Hampshire ground out a glacial 102-1.

The morning session was headlined by Dawson picking off Surrey’s top-order.

He struck after just four deliveries, as Dom Sibley returned a simple caught and bowled.

Ollie Pope attempted to pump Dawson over long-on but mistimed to Keith Barker at mid-on to hand the all-rounder his 300th first-class wicket for Hampshire.

His 301st came soon after when Rory Burns turned to short leg, before Jamie Smith ended the morning session by having his stumps rearranged.

The interval score of 89-4 slightly flattered the hosts, but when they returned, Abbott got his tail up and demolished the middle and lower order.

Felix Organ snatched a wonderful diving catch at square-leg to dismiss Dan Lawrence. But from then on it was peak Abbott and his skilful bowling.

He nipped in to displace Foakes’ middle stump, before finding Jordan Clark’s outside edge for a duck.

Abbott overtook Mascarenhas by getting a ball to lift on Sean Abbott, and then completed his 38th five-wicket haul of his career by cleaning up Gus Atkinson.

Michael Neser rounded off the innings, ending a Surrey collapse which had seen seven wickets fall for 38 runs.

Hampshire’s Fletcha Middleton and Toby Albert built a 51-run stand for the first wicket.

They were split when Middleton tickled a sweep shot behind to Smith.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network