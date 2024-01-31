Abbie Larkin: Crystal Palace buy Republic of Ireland international from Glasgow City

Abbie Larkin (far left) was a regular scorer for Glasgow City

Abbie Larkin has joined Crystal Palace from Glasgow City for an undisclosed fee.

The Republic of Ireland forward, 18, joined SWPL champions City last year and scored nine times in 16 appearances.

Larkin also has one goal from her 11 international appearances.

Palace are fifth in the Women's Championship, five points off leaders Charlton Athletic having played one game less.

Larkin previously featured for Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers.