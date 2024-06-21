Abate’s first press conference after Ternana appointment: “I could not have done better”

AC Milan’s former Primavera manager, Ignazio Abate, has today spoken at his first press conference as the manager of Ternana, and the manager has given further reasoning as to why he left the youth ranks for senior management.

When Stefano Pioli’s departure was rumoured to end earlier than the season’s conclusion, reports suggested that Milan could ask Abate to bridge a gap until the next manager, and whilst it may not have confirmed he was ready to manage the Rossoneri, it was an admission the club saw him able to manage at the senior level.

This was a view he shared, and following a phenomenal season with the Primavera, he decided to leave the club to seek opportunities as a senior manager, and he has since been appointed Ternana’s manager.

Abate spoke about his decision to join Ternana, whilst also explaining his reasoning for leaving Milan, and his words have been relayed by Milan News.

“Thank you for being here in such large numbers. I would like to thank my director because he was the determining factor in coming here to Terni. A warm place. After so many years I am leaving an environment that has brought me up and to leave I could not have done better.

“I promise maximum dedication and passion. I don’t come to Terni to make a resume, or to burn myself, for various things. I come to have an important season, trying to play a good championship. We will set up a team composed of a mix of young and experienced players.”