He abandoned two old dogs in a Pembroke Pines street, police say. Can you help find him?

A man is facing animal abandonment and animal cruelty charges after Pembroke Pines police say he left two older dogs in the middle of a street.

On Thursday — authorities released surveillance of the man, who detectives say first tried to drop the dogs at Pembroke Pines police headquarters — but was told there was no room.

The incident happened July 20th around 5 p.m. in the roadway of Northwest 119th Avenue and 19th Street. Someone called the department to report the dogs had been abandoned.

The dogs, a German Shepherd and Jack Russell terrier, both had severely overgrown nails and had difficulty walking, police said.

The surveillance video shows a silver 4-door sedan — with a missing front bumper — stop before a man hops out. At least one dog can be seen walking away. The man then got back in his car and headed south toward Taft Street, police said.

According to the department, investigators believe the same man showed up at the East Police Department Headquarters, 9500 Pines Blvd., earlier in the day “in an attempt to drop-off the dogs with our Animal Assistance Program.”

“Due to our kennels being at capacity, the individual was directed to Animal Control,” police said in a news release. “It appears as if this individual intentionally dumped both dogs within our jurisdiction after leaving our department.”

Both dogs were taken in by the Animal Assistance Program and placed in an emergency foster home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pembroke Pines police at 954-431-2200.