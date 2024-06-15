Abada leads Charlotte FC against D.C. United

CHARLOTTE (AP) — DC United (4-6-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (7-6-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Charlotte FC +106, DC United +228, Draw +259; over/under is 2.5 goals

Celebrating inclusion, encouraging active allyship in sport and echoing the message that 𝐋𝐎𝐕𝐄 𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐒.



Introducing the 2024 Pride pre-match jersey. Get yours today and see it in action on Pride Night on June 15. — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) May 15, 2024

BOTTOM LINE: Liel Abada leads Charlotte FC into a matchup with D.C. United after scoring two goals against Atlanta United.

Charlotte is 5-4-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference allowing 18 goals.

United is 3-6-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. United is eighth in the MLS with 85 shots on goal, averaging 5.0 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abada has three goals for Charlotte. Kerwin Vargas has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Christian Benteke has scored 13 goals with two assists for United. Christopher McVey has one goal over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Charlotte: 5-3-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.1 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

United: 2-5-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Patrick Agyemang (injured).

United: William Conner Antley (injured), Christopher McVey (injured), Russell Canouse (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.