ABAC Fillies finish regular softball season with split

Apr. 28—TIFTON — Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College's Fillies split their last regular season games of the season Saturday.

ABAC won their opener against East Georgia State, 3-0, but fell in the second game, 7-5, in eight innings. The latter contest saw the Lady Bobcats score four runs over the sixth and seventh to force extras.

Back-to-back extra-base hits got the Fillies going in the opener. Laney McGee tripled to center, followed by a double by Carter Gore than was barely fair down the third base line started the scoring.

Alli Eidson singled to center and it was a 2-0 lead.

That was all starting pitcher Kaylee Barrett needed, but not without some close calls.

East Georgia had a runner on second and two outs and thought they had the inning extended with a walk. However, the runner was caught off the bag by catcher Ava Roland, who threw on to McGee at third to start a brief rundown, ending with a tag by Taylor Hodges at second.

In the third, a force out at home helped escape a bases loaded jam with one out. The fifth saw Gore throw to second twice for force plays, one after an amazing diving stop.

The top of the fifth ended with a 5-4-3 double play. Fortunately, that was last major stress for Barrett, who went the distance in the circle.

In between, ABAC eked out a run in the third.

Gore got them started with a double and Ava Roland had a ball to barely drop in in right field for the third run.

Wind kept a deep ball by Ashley Archibald in the part in the sixth, leaving her with a triple. East Georgia faced a second and third situation with no outs, but got out of it without damage.

ABAC had seven hits fo the opener, with only Gore having a two-hit game.

Barrett surrendered only two hits in the circle.

EAST GEORGIA 7, ABAC 5

Jayda Treaster doubled in Wynter Craft and Destiny Boaz for the winning tallies. Treaster and Jaylin Hall had helped East Georgia tie it up in the seventh.

The Fillies had jumped out 3-0 through three and 5-1 in the fifth.

Eidson drove in Lexi Metts for ABAC's first run. In the second, it was 2-0 when Archibald came in on Dylana Barton's sacrifice fly.

Eidson plated Gore in the third and McGee in the fifth. Run No. 5 was Peighton Capwell on a passed ball.

ABAC is now 29-15 with the NJCAA tournament ahead of them. Saturday's games were their final regular season NJCAA contests as they will move to the NAIA and become a four-year program this summer.