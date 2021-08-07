ABAC alumni awards nominations due Aug. 15

Aug. 7—TIFTON — Nominations for the ABAC Alumni Association awards at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College are due on Aug. 15.

ABAC Alumni Director Lynda Fisher said the nomination deadline has been moved up this year.

"We have moved up the deadline this year, and I am certain there are plenty of great applicants out there," Fisher said. "We just need those names in the alumni office."

The ABAC Alumni Association awards program includes the categories of Distinguished Alumnus, Master Agriculturalist, Outstanding Health Care Professional, Outstanding Educator, J. Lamar Branch Award for Outstanding Leadership in Agriculture, Outstanding Young Alumnus, Family Legacy Award, Miles A. Drummond Rising Star Award, Outstanding Business Leader and Honorary Alumnus.

The Master Farmer Award, the oldest of the Alumni Association's awards, has been renamed the Master Agriculturalist Award to include those who are involved as ranchers and forestry producers.

The nomination form can be completed at www.abac.edu/alumni or for more information, interested persons can contact Fisher at alumni@abac.edu. The awards will be presented at the Homecoming 2022 celebration in April.