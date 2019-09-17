Aaryn Parks previews Thursday decision that will be live on Rivals

Cx1tac0lgmb5s1ie2ux9

Rivals100 offensive lineman Aaryn Parks is ready to announce his commitment. The former Penn State commit out of Fort Washington (Md.) National Christian Academy has taken a number of visits since opening up his recruitment and plenty of major Power Five programs have been pushing to get his commitment.

With three finalists of Alabama, North Carolina and Oklahoma, Parks has made up his mind and will be announcing his decision live on Rivals.com on Thursday. He broke down his three finalists, explaining why each has a chance of landing his commitment on Thursday.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

Alabama: “The coaches have shown me so much love ever since I got the offer. I had to work for it and go down to their camp. I feel like they're one of the best programs in college football and I would love to bring my physicality and my leadership down there. I feel like I would fit perfectly down there.”

North Carolina: “We go way back. I have a few family members that went there. Coach (Stacy) Searels and I get along well. My grandmother's going to be moving down there soon. I really think that could be a good fit with me and I think they only have a few offensive linemen committed and I feel like if I go down there, I can make something happen.”

