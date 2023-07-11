AaronHernandez'sbrother ordered rearrested in ESPN brick-throwing case, officials say

Jul. 11—He had not turned himself in as of late Tuesday morning.

Hernandez was arrested on the misdemeanor charge after a March incident at ESPN in Bristol — a sports media giant that has covered his brother's rise and fall as an NFL star.

Someone called police on March 23 and told them Hernandez had been saying he wanted to "destroy property" at the state Capitol and at ESPN headquarters in Bristol, according to an incident report.

Officers checked on Hernandez and went to ESPN, where they learned he had earlier arrived in an Uber and tried to get into the facility, the report stated.

After he was denied entry, Hernandez threw a "plastic bag with a large brick in it" onto the ESPN property before leaving. Police said a note was attached to the brick that read: "To all media outlets, it's about time you all realeyes (sic) the affect media has on all family members. Since you're a world wide leader maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up! Yours truly, Dennis J. Hernandez."

A security guard identified the person who threw the object as Hernandez, police said.

"This caused inconvenience and alarm to ESPN and their staff as they had to shut down a portion of campus due to the unknown nature of the incident," the police report stated.

The report stated that Hernandez admitted he went to ESPN, but refused to speak about the incident.

Bristol police charged Hernandez with one count of second-degree breach of peace. Hernandez was also told he was not allowed on the ESPN campus and any subsequent attempts would result in a trespass arrest, police said.

After his Bristol arrest, Hernandez was turned over to police in Cheshire, where he was wanted on a separate charge of engaging officers in a pursuit on March 8.

Hernandez was a two-year captain for the University of Connecticut's football team, where he was a quarterback and wide receiver. In 2017, Hernandez was named head coach of Ledyard High's football team, but resigned the following year.

His brother was convicted of first-degree murder in 2015 and died by suicide while serving a life sentence in 2017, days after he was acquitted of killing two other people.

Following his brother's death, Dennis Hernandez published the book, "The Truth About Aaron: My Journey to Understand My Brother."