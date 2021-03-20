Aaron Wise's 6-under 64 gives him three-shot lead after Round 2 at Honda
In the second round of The Honda Classic 2021, Aaron Wise shot a 6-under 64 for the second straight day, getting to 12-under par and leading by three going into the weekend.
A pencil skirt and fancy shoes can't stop the two-time MVP from knocking down every shot. And
While most of the AFC is focused on securing an elite QB, New England is trying to build around not having one. It’s Belichick zigging when everyone else is zagging.
Lillard scored 50 points on 20 shots, and led the Blazers to a win with seven points in the final minute of the game.
"I filled out my bracket," Sister Jean said after confirming her trip to the NCAA tournament. "I don't see Kentucky any place."
Golfer Tiger Woods said on Tuesday he was back home and continuing his recovery after suffering severe leg injuries in a car accident last month. "Happy to report that I am back home continuing my recovery," the 45-year-old golf great said on Twitter. "I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day." The one-car crash left the 82-time PGA Tour winner with a fractured right leg and shattered ankle and stunned the world of sport and beyond, with former US Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama among those who offered support. Woods, who was treated at Harbor-UCLA Medical Centre as well as Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, thanked his medical team as well as his fans for their well wishes. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks," said Woods. A dozen or so players at the Workday Championship in Florida wore black trousers and red shirts - the Sunday colours of Woods for his record-tying 82 victories on the PGA Tour - in the final round.
P.J. Tucker and Radions Kurucs are headed to Milwaukee for DJ Augustin and DJ Wilson.
You will be shocked to hear Scott Foster was involved.
Alex Ovechkin hit two more milestones Tuesday night, when the star left winger assisted on the Capitals' first goal and scored the second one in Washington's 3-1 win over the visiting New York Islanders. Ovechkin's 718th career goal broke a tie with Phil Esposito for sixth on the all-time list, and the assist gave him 1,300 career points. T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom also scored as Washington won its sixth straight and moved into a tie for first in the East Division with the Islanders, who had their nine-game winning streak snapped.
Brad Stevens insisted again on Friday that he doesn't want to replace Archie Miller at Indiana.
After a number of trades over the last couple of years, the Seattle Seahawks now only hold three picks in the 2021 NFL draft.
The Cowboys signed two players, including C.J. Goodwin, and the club waived another four players.
Smith-Schuster will apparently have to wait to sign a long-term deal.
Walker has been a starter for the Colts for the last three years
Jared Goff said in his first Detroit Lions news conference he believes the team can win quickly, and it's his job as quarterback to make that happen.
Touchdown Wire's Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield do not like the move the Arizona Cardinals made to sign veteran WR A.J. Green.
The latest 2021 NFL mock draft from CBS Sports' Emory Hunt is loaded with big surprises throughout the first round
With the trade deadline less than a week away, the rumors surrounding the Pelicans and Lonzo Ball are starting to pick up.
The Boston Bruins will be out of commission until at least next Thursday after four more players entered the NHL's COVID protocol.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman would reportedly trade everything to land Texans star QB Deshaun Watson.
The rumors continue to circulate despite Stevens' public comments.