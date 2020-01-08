Aaron Wiggins soars in for signature putback slam over Ohio State

We've all seen this before, but we won't say no to another one!

Maryland small forward Aaron Wiggins has made a habit out of putback dunks this year, and added one to his resume late in a win against Ohio State Tuesday night.

With that effort, he probably could have dunked that on a rim a foot or two higher.

Wiggins came soaring in from the baseline to flush home a missed Eric Ayala 3 pointer. It was reminiscent of the putback slam Wiggins executed earlier this year, albeit a tad less impressive as it wasn't his own 3-point shot he followed up on this time. The dunk put the Terps up 59-50 with two minutes left to play.

Anthony Cowan found Jalen Smith for an emphatic alley-oop moments later to put an exclamation point on a marquee Terrapin win.

