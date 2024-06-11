Aaron Wiggins report card: How real is OKC Thunder wing's 3-point shooting surge?

Editor’s note: Over the next few weeks, The Oklahoman will publish a series of report cards on each of the Thunder’s 15 main roster players. Grades will be curved relative to role and expectations. Next up in the series, Aaron Wiggins.

Had he qualified, Aaron Wiggins would have led the NBA in 3-point percentage.

The third-year savior of basketball shot 49.2% (62 of 126) from behind the arc, the best among players who attempted a minimum of 100 3-pointers.

Through his first three seasons, Wiggins has upped his 3-point percentage from 30% to 39% to 49%. As a malleable 6-foot-6 wing who can shoot and defend, Wiggins will have a long NBA career, whether in OKC or elsewhere.

Oklahoma City]'s Aaron Wiggins (21) drives up court during the NBA basketball game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Milwaukee Bucks at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Friday, April 12, 2024.

Wiggins has a $1.9 million team option for next season. To keep Wiggins, the Thunder could either pick up his option or decline it and sign Wiggins to a long-term extension.

Wiggins has assumed the title of the best A. Wiggins in the NBA. Andrew Wiggins (no relation) was the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. Aaron Wiggins has been a sensational value as the 55th pick in the 2021 draft.

Aaron Wiggins, who played three years at Maryland, has logged 53 starts in 198 games for the Thunder. He averaged a career-low 15.7 minutes per game this season, much to the chagrin of Thunder fans, who would play Wiggins 46 minutes a night.

Wiggins was incredibly efficient in his limited time. He had the best true shooting percentage among Thunder rotation players.

Wiggins’ minutes held steady in the playoffs. He shot 49% from the field but went cold from 3-point range (6 of 20).

Wiggins is what Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would call a “basketball player.” The guy just knows how to play.

Aaron Wiggins by the numbers

55th: Already, Wiggins ranks ninth in career win shares among former 55th picks, according to Basketball Reference. Veteran guard Patty Mills, most notable for his time in San Antonio, is the best 55th pick by career win shares.

56.2%: Only Bismack Biyombo (58.3%) and Olivier Sarr (57.9%), two seldom-used centers, had a higher field goal percentage than Wiggins for the Thunder.

63/65/100: Wiggins went nuclear in January, shooting 63% overall, 65% from 3-point range and 100% from the free-throw line over a 16-game stretch.

Aaron Wiggins offseason homework

It’s all about the 3-point shot offensively. Everything else Wiggins does on that end of the floor is instinctive.

Wiggins could stand to get stronger on the defensive end to hang with bigger wings/forward.

Aaron Wiggins grade: A

Wiggins might have a larger role on a worse team, but what effect would that have on his impact? Regardless, he’s been one of the most reliable eighth/ninth men in the NBA.

