Aaron Wan-Bissaka to be offered in part-exchange for Marc Guehi



England’s clean sheet against Serbia in their opening Euro 24 match yesterday owed a lot to the impressive defensive performance of Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi.

It is an open secret that United are on the hunt for at least one centre back this summer as they aim to strengthen that area of the pitch.

Guehi has been named by the press as one of a shortlist containing the likes of Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, Lille’s Leny Yoro and Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo.

Meanwhile, reports have been circulating for some time that Aaron Wan-Bissaka is ready to leave Old Trafford in search of pastures new – or old – and that he favours a move back to London.

This, according to TeamTalk, is a happy coincidence that could lead to an exchange deal between the two players, with United “ready to offer Aaron Wan-Bissaka” plus cash to bring Guehi to Old Trafford.

“Wan-Bissaka … who joined United from Palace for £50m in 2019, is entering the final year of his contract at Old Trafford and TEAMtalk can confirm there have been no talks over a new deal,” the outlet claims.

“Doing a swap deal for Guehi by offering Wan-Bissaka in part-exchange could prove an easier and cheaper deal than trying to sign Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite with the Merseyside outfit holding out for £70million for the centre-back.”

The report notes that [Palace manager] Oliver Glasner is determined to keep [Guehi] at Selhurst Park, [but] sending Wan-Bissaka back to Palace could help convince him into a sale.

Teamtalk also claim Guehi is ready to take on a new challenge and ”would be open to joining Erik ten Hag’s side.”

Guehi’s reported price tag of £60 million does not stand much lower than that of Branthwaite. United have reportedly valued Wan-Bissaka at €12 million (around £10m), although his market value as per Transfermarkt stands at €20 million (£17m).

Wan-Bissaka plus £40 million for Guehi would therefore appear to be the kind of deal United would be contemplating.

However, just to complicate matters, it was reported last week that Everton are interested in another United defender, Victor Lindelof, so there could also be a player exchange of sorts with the Toffees. Lindelof is valued at €15 million (£12.5m) by Transfermarkt.





