Aaron Wan Bissaka’s move to Galatasaray “nearing completion” with four-year-deal offered



Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka is reportedly inching closer to departing Old Trafford, with a transfer to Galatasaray now very close to getting over the line.

Wan-Bissaka has been mentioned as one of the players Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are open to selling if the right offer were to be made.

Last term, the England international made 22 appearances in the Premier League. He played 30 games across all competitions and in addition to plying his trade in the right-back role, also temporarily filled in at left-back in some matches in the absence of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Wan-Bissaka has one year left on his United deal and is attracting overtures both from England and abroad.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Galatasaray had made the 26-year-old their primary target at right-back.

It was stated that the Turkish giants believe that Wan-Bissaka would elevate their performance levels and make them champions once again.

United want €20 million for him but Galatasaray are confident that the club’s feel will significantly come down as the window progresses.

A fresh update on the situation has now emerged. Bein Sports Turkey (via SportWitness) explain that Galatasaray are making good progress in their efforts to land Wan-Bissaka and the switch is “nearing completion.”

The news outlet suggests that a four-year contract has been put on the table and the United star is eager to pursue a new adventure in Istanbul.

In the event that Okan Buruk’s side fail to recruit Wan-Bissaka, they will switch their attention to other players like Lorenz Assignon and Nordi Mukiele.

As SportWitness notes, it’s important to take this information with a pinch of slight as Turkish media have a propensity to sometimes jump the gun and there’s a chance that there is too much optimism that Wan-Bissaka will join Galatasaray’s ranks.

However, it’s definitely one for fans to keep a close eye on to see how it develops.







Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.



