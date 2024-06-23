Aaron Wan-Bissaka agrees financial terms with Galatasaray

Wan-Bissaka is reported to have agreed terms with Galatasaray over wages as the Manchester United fullback draws one step closer to an Old Trafford exit.

As explained in greater detail here, the Turkish giants have made the 26-year-old their “number one transfer target” this summer in defence with the sense a deal could be struck with United.

INEOS – who gained full control over the sporting operation at Old Trafford in February – are open to a host of United stars leaving the club, with only a select few players considered unsellable. Wan-Bissaka falls into the former category.

The right-back’s contract was set to expire this summer before an automatic twelve month extension was triggered by United in December. This was thought to have been activated as much to preserve Wan-Bissaka’s value as a potential sale as it was because United want to keep the player.

A report relayed by The Peoples Person reveals Old Trafford executives would accept offers in the region of €20 million for the 26-year-old. However, Galatasaray believe a cheaper deal can be struck with United under pressure to sell this summer, rather than losing Wan-Bissaka on a free next year.

This report revealed a four year contract had been offered to the fullback by Galatasaray, which a fresh update from Turkey contends Wan-Bissaka has agreed to.

Fanatik, a Turkish sports newspaper, reveals a €3.5 million-a-year contract has been “accepted” by the 26-year-old with Galatasaray continuing to negotiate over a transfer fee with United.

🦁 Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Galatasaray’ın senelik 3.5 Milyon Euro’luk teklifini kabul etti. Sarı-kırmızılılar, İngiliz futbolcunun transferi için Manchester United ile bonservis pazarlığını sürdürüyor. pic.twitter.com/d4bMVJzeen — Fanatik (@fanatikcomtr) June 23, 2024

Translation: “Aaron Wan-Bissaka accepted Galatasaray’s annual offer of 3.5 Million Euros. The yellow-reds continue to negotiate a transfer fee with Manchester United for the transfer of the English football player.”

Wan-Bissaka is believed to be on a current salary of £90,000 a week at Old Trafford – the wage packet agreed following his transfer from Crystal Palace in 2019. This new offer of €3.5 million a year would equate to a weekly salary of £57,000 a week.

This considerable drop in wage throws doubt over the validity of the report from Turkey, though if the yearly salary is after tax, it would likely be a pay rise on Wan-Bissaka’s current deal at United.

If the fullback is to depart Old Trafford this summer, he will need to be replaced as it will leave Diogo Dalot as the only recognised right-back in Erik ten Hag’s squad. And, given the injury crisis which occurred on the opposite flank last season with the long-term absences of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, it would leave United needing two new fullbacks; or, conversely, a versatile defender capable of playing on both sides.

But Wan-Bissaka has never felt a comfortable fit in Ten Hag’s system, given his technical deficiencies, and therefore an exit this summer for a much-needed transfer fee, rather than next summer on a free appears sensible for both parties.

