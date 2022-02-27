Aaron Taylor shares old recruiting letter from Lou Holtz

Aaron Taylor had his pick of the litter back in the late-eighties when he was being recruited by seemingly every school in the nation to help their offensive line. Ultimately Taylor chose to attend Notre Dame where he starred for the Fighting Irish under Lou Holtz, eventually becoming a first round draft pick of the Green Bay Packers in 1994.

Taylor recently shared a recruiting letter that Lou Holtz sent him back in June of 1989 before Taylor decided to commit. As much as things have changed in the world of college football since 1989 plenty has clearly stayed the same in terms of Notre Dame’s recruiting pitch which you can read below.

A few of my ND Recruiting Letters. Thank you, Coach Holtz. You delivered what you said you would. #GoIrish ☘️☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/zS7C3ChhWa — Aaron Taylor (@AaronTaylorCFB) February 25, 2022

Personally I’d like to know where I could get that letterhead. Top-notch stuff.

